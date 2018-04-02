Drone Protesters Found Guilty of Trespassing

JEFFERSON CITY - Two anti-war activists have been convicted in federal court of misdemeanor trespassing at central Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base to protest the use of unmanned military drones.

A four-hour trial in Jefferson City ended late Monday afternoon with Magistrate Judge Matt Whitworth finding Ron Faust and Brian Terrell guilty. Sentencing will occur later.

Faust is a retired minister from Kansas City and Terrell is a member of the Catholic Worker Movement from Maloy, Iowa. They were among 40 protesters who demonstrated at the air base in April. They were arrested after entering a restricted area without permission.

The misdemeanor carries a maximum six-month prison sentence.

A third protester was also arrested. Mark Kenney, of Omaha, Neb., is serving a four-month sentence after pleading guilty in June to trespassing.