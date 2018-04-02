Dropped wallet leads to MU basketball players' arrests

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released new information Wednesday morning about the weekend arrests of two Missouri basketball players.

Officer Latisha Stroer said officers arrested Jakeenan Gant and D'Angelo Allen for assault early Sunday morning.

Stroer said officers found freshman basketball player Gant's wallet on Elm Street where officers responded to a call in which three men said a group of men had assaulted them as they walked down the street.

She said officers arrived at Eighth and Elm Street around 1:30 a.m. The victims then told officers three to four men attacked them while they walked down the street. Stroer said the victims said they were hit multiple times, one reported the men hit him while he was on the ground.

Columbia Police officers arrested D'Angelo Allen, Jakeenan Gant and Michael Martin near 404 Kentucky Avenue. The victims aged 20, 20 and 21 years old identified the men as the ones who attacked them. Officers arrested Allen, Gant and Martin on third-degree assault charges.