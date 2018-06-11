Dropping the Decibels

There's a lot of noise in Moberly and police are looking and listening for noise violations. Summer can mean even more offenders.

"Temperatures are warming up [and] more people have their windows down, because the weather's nice. So, we are hearing the stereos more," Sgt Kevin Palmatory, Moberly Police, explained.

Many residents say car stereos are a real problem.

"Especially in the daytime, they go by and its disruptive to everyone in the neighborhood," Susan Ames, Moberly resident, complained.

"I think when a noise level reaches a point it impinges on the rights of others," Jim Christian, Moberly resident, said.

"You can't sit outside on your porch at all," Ralph Stone, Moberly resident, said.

"Well, usually it doesn't bother me until late at night, trying to get the kids to bed and stuff. They think they can play it anytime they want to," Luke Haggard, Moberly resident, said.

While others don't think it's that big of a problem.

"On my street, I do have a lot of younger people on my cul-de-sac and they do have their music up a little too loud sometimes, but it doesn't bother me," Savanna Sandison said.

"I don't think the police should have the right to tell us how loud we can listen to music," Cody Bachman, said.

However, Moberly police do have the right to issue citations for loud music, and they did so 13 times last weekend.

In order to get a ticket the sound must be heard from over a hundred feet away. Police say citations will continue until the noise makers get the message. The citations carry a $50 for the first offense and then $150 and even $250 for repeated offenses.