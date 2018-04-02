Drowned Boy Had "Zero Supervision," Authorities Say

JOPLIN (AP) - Authorities say the drowning of a six-year-old Joplin boy was an accident, but lack of supervision also was a factor in his death. Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland says Ethan Cory had "zero supervision" before he drowned during a Boys and Girls Club outing at a private water park in rural Joplin last week. Ethan's parents told investigators that the boy didn't know how to swim. He was found in five feet of water in a pool at the Swimmin Hole park. Copeland said chaperones were stationed in different areas but the 34 children weren't assigned to specific chaperones or assigned to a buddy system with other children. Club officials have declined to comment. The accident has led Newton County Commissioners to consider regulating private water parks and pools.