Drowning Victim Found in Missouri River

AP-MO--Drowning Victim,0078Drowning victim found in Missouri River ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Missouri State Water Patrol has recovered the body of a 21-year-old man in the Missouri River. Joseph Cronin, from the St. Louis suburb, Creve (CREEVE) Coeur (CORE) was recovered this morning. He had disappeared Monday while swimming. The St. Charles County Sheriff's Department says the body was found three-quarters of a mile downriver from where Cronin had gone swimming. He and a friend had been biking and fishing in woods. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-06-14-07 1140EDT