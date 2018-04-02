Drowning Victim's Body Found at Lake of the Ozarks

UPDATE: CAMDENTON COUNTY - According to the Water Patrol, Mos' body was found near his dock. Authorities believe he fell in the water because the stool he was still on was knocked over.

CAMDENTON COUNTY - The Water Patrol Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol found Alton Mos, 93, of Kansas City, Mo. dead on Monday, Sept. 5, 2011. Mos was last seen fishing on his dock at the Lake of the Ozarks on Sept, 4, 2011.

According to the Water Patrol, Mos' hat was found floating near his dock where his fishing gear and personal items were identified. His body was recovered at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday.