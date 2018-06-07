Drug Bust 2,000 Feet Away from Sedalia High School

SEDALIA- Around 12:04 Thursday morning, Sedalia Police's Sting Unit found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the Stardust Motel in Sedalia. The location is about 2,000 feet from Smith Cotton High School.

It was determined the suspect was manufacturing Methamphetamine at the motel. Officers arrested the two suspects at the motel and took them to the Pettis County Jail pending state charges.