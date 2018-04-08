Drug Czar Launches Anti-Meth Campaign in Missouri

That's the message of a new ad campaign that made its national debut in Springfield on Monday. White House drug czar John Walters said the 30-second public service announcements are aimed at getting neighborhoods involved in the fight against methamphetamine. Each of the five ads focuses on how the presence of a meth lab endangers health and property values in the surrounding neighborhood. Manufacturing the highly addictive stimulant creates toxic byproducts. In one spot, a man who unwittingly inhaled meth coughs and wheezes while being examined by a nurse. The patient's new home formerly housed a meth lab, but neither he nor the nurse is aware it remains contaminated. The ads will begin running in 22 other cities in the coming weeks.