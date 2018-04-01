Drug Dealer Behind Bars

BELLE - Sergeant Brian Brennan arrested Gilbert D. Mendoza, 23, of Bland for outstanding warrants during a traffic stop on Highway 28 on Saturday.

Mendoza had four warrants in Phelps County. His bond is set at one million dollars.

His warrants included distributing, delivering, and manufacturing controlled substances, a class B felony.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located additional drug related items including a suspected controlled substance, and items of drug paraphernalia.

Additional city charges and possible additional felony charges are pending on Mendoza.