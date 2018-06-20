Drug Influence Difficult to Test

In a phone interview Missouri Transportation Committee Chairman Neal St. Onge said he plans to research Missouri laws and what other states have done to reduce the number of impaired drivers. He'll then consider introducing legislation to make traffic stops involving drugs more clear. St. Onge said the hardest part would be setting thresholds because some drugs stay in your system for an extended period of time and no longer have an effect on some people.

Despite not having a clear cut drug test on site, Hotz said similar tests to alcohol intoxication can be used when drugs are involved.

"Can he answer the questions that we ask him properly. Of course their walking, turning, balancing. The two are very similar," Hotz explained.

When officers think a driver is under the influence of drugs, what happens next depends on where the stop takes place. Each county has its own regulations. But, Hotz said a driver that appears to be inebriated is never allowed to drive away from the scene.