Drug Maker Blocks Anesthetic for Use in Executions

COLUMBIA (AP) — The manufacturer of the anesthetic that caused the overdose death of pop star Michael Jackson says it won't allow the drug to be used in executions.

Drug maker Fresenius Kabi USA is the only domestic supplier of propofol, which has been signaled out as a lethal injection alternative amid a drug shortage that's forced several states to revise their execution protocols. Missouri adopted a new single-drug protocol earlier this year that would make it the first state to use propofol as an execution drug.

Fresenius Kabi spokesman Matt Kuhn confirmed to The Associated Press Thursday that it's told distributors such usage contradicts the drug's medical uses and is "inconsistent" with the company's mission.

Officials with Missouri's Attorney General's office and Department of Corrections didn't immediately respond to requests seeking comment.