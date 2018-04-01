Drug Raid Finds Nearly 100 Meth Labs on Property

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Wright County sheriff says a weekend drug raid in southern Missouri led to the discovery of 95 portable meth labs on a single property.

Sheriff Glenn Adler tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the Mountain Grove seizure may be the largest ever in Missouri.

Photos of the site show dozens of liquid fuel canisters, kerosene jugs and plastic bottles fitted with plastic hoses. Eighty-seven of the portable labs were found in one mobile home, with the remainder in three other buildings on the property.

Alder says his office also found an undetermined amount of methamphetamine in the raid. Four people were charged with drug offenses.