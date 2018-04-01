Drug Raid Results in Multiple Arrests

MISSOURI - Members of the East Central Drug Task Force, the Mexico Department of Public Safety, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 7 suspects in a raid Thursday morning. The suspects were arrested for sale and or possession of controlled substances.

The East Central Drug Task Force also worked with Montgomery County authorities to arrest suspects. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery County authorities had arrested 17 of 21 suspects.

The arrests stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the East Central Drug Task Force.



In Custody as of 8 a.m. Thursday:

Joseph Lee Winn, 25, of Mexico for selling cocaine. Winn's bond was set at $25,000.

Latoya Ann Winn, 23, of Mexico for selling marijuana. Win posted a $75,000 bond.

Deandre Antonio Thomas, 19, of Mexico for hindering prosecution and assault of a law enforcement officer. Thomas posted an $11,000 bond.

Twanna Caril Robinson, 22, of Mexico for possession of Hydrocodone. Robinson posted a $10,000 bond.

Cassie Elaine Fountain, 31, of Mexico for selling cocaine. Fountain's bond was set at $55,000.

DeeAnn Graser Davidson, 46, of Auxvasse for possession of Oxycodone. Davidson posted a $10,000 bond.

Brandon Lee Miller, 26, of Macon for selling marijuana. Miller's bond was set at $50,000.

Outstanding Warrants, as of Thursday:

Timothy Roland Hoffman, 35, of Mexico for possession of cocaine. Hoffman's bond was set at $10,000

The East Central Drug Task Force was organized in 2001 and serves Audrain, Montgomery and Warren counties, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.