Drug Search Sends Two People into Custody

MOBERLY - A narcotics search in Moberly Friday sent two people into custody and one child into protective services.

Officers said the North Missouri Drug Task Force, Randolph County Sheriff's Department and Moberly Police searched a house at 419 Harrison Ave. Saturday and took 47-year-old Tabatha Linton and 62-year-old Daryl Brent Wren, both of Moberly, into custody for distribution of a controlled substance and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance after finding meth in their home.

Authorities said Linton and Wren were taken to the Randolph County Justice Center, and their bonds were set at $100,000.

Officials also said a two-year-old child was in the residence at the time of the search and was turned over to the Randolph County Juvenile Office.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include that meth was found in the home.)