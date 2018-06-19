Drug Suspect Shot by Police in St. Louis County

By: The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - A drug suspect is recovering after being shot by an undercover St. Louis County officer.

The shooting happened Tuesday in University City. County police spokesman Brian Schellman says the suspect was shot as officers tried to arrest him.

The suspect's name has not been released. He was treated at a hospital and released to police custody.

Police have not disclosed what actions prompted the shooting, but said the suspect did not fire a weapon.

The officer who shot the man is on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.