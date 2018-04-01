Drug take-back effort set in St. Louis County

CLAYTON (AP) - Preventing unused prescription drugs from becoming available for abuse is the goal of a drug take-back initiative planned for later this month in St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are teaming up on the effort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27. Expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off at several locations. The DEA will dispose of the collected drugs. The service is free and anonymous.

County police will conduct collections at four sites:

The North County Recreation Complex at 2577 Redman Road

The Mehlville substation, 3229 Lemay Ferry Road

The city of Fenton precinct, 625 New Smizer Mill Road

The city of Clarkson substation, 15933 Clayton Road

Additional sites in the county are listed on the DEA's website.