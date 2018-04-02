Drug Testing Students

OAK GROVE (AP) - Oak Grove High School administrators say they will start random drug testing of students in the fall. The policy will cover students involved in all activities - from sports to academic competitions at the district east of Kansas City. Oak Grove's school board unanimously approved the policy last month, and the plan is to start by testing 15 students a month. The tests will check for marijuana, cocaine and other drugs. The district says the policy will cover nearly all of its 700 high school students, and will eventually include seventh- and eighth-graders. Superintendent James Haley says no specific incident prompted the policy. He says administrators had a general sense that drug use, particularly of marijuana, is becoming more accepted among students.