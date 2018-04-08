Drugs, Pit Bulls and Clocks

" Two search warrants led to a major drug bust in Columbia. Officers found about 12-pounds of marijuana, 15-grams of powder cocaine, and 35 ecstasy tablets. They also found five pit bulls."

After that KOMU story about a local drug bust, viewer Amanda commented..."Pit bulls are not drugs, so why list this fact here? What is the point? Did you list how many pairs of socks were on the premises? How many spoons? What if 5 cocker spaniels were found? Would you have added that to the list? I doubt it. Responsible pit bull owners like myself deal with enough misinformation about our dogs every day. We do not need segments like this one to further negative stereotypes."

And what time is it? One viewer wants to know what happened to the clock at the bottom of the screen during the KOMU morning show. She used to rely on it while getting ready for work in the morning. The answer is a technical issue has prevented us from displaying the time on the screen, but we're working on getting it back.

