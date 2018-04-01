Drugs, Weapons, Suspects Wanted

According to a statement released by the Columbia Police, Justin Waigandt, a resident of 4607 Southampton Ct., was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Weapons found in the home included a loaded AK-47 style semi-automatic rifle. The two other residents were not present during the search.

Another search warrant led to arrest of Eva Luangasa of 27 Bryant Walkway for possession of under 35 grams of marijuana earlier the same day.

Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.