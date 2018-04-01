Drunk Driver Kills Road Worker

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 33-year-old man remains jailed on manslaughter and drunk driving charges following the death of a student working in a highway construction zone. Twenty-two-year-old Gavin Bradford Donohue died early Saturday after being struck on Interstate 64 in west St. Louis County. Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Seeler of St. Peters is being held on 100-thousand-dollars bond. Relatives say they are especially saddened because Donohue had a problem himself with alcohol as a teenager, beat it, then helped other young people with alcohol problems. Police allege Seeler crossed into a barricaded lane where Donohue was with other construction workers. Donohue, an engineering major at the University of Missouri-Rolla, was interning with Pace Construction Company.