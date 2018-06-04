Drury Eliminates 35 Jobs as Enrollment Dips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Drury University is eliminating 35 jobs as enrollment dips at the private Springfield school.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that fewer than 10 employees will be laid off. The rest of the jobs will be eliminated through retirements, consolidations and leaving vacancies unfilled.

Drury reached a record enrollment of 5,625 students in 2010. Since then, Drury has experienced an average annual decline in enrollment of 6 percent per year.

President David Manuel said in a news release that the improving economy is leading fewer people to seek graduate degrees and continuing education. The trend is a national one. Manuel also noted that Missouri has seen a 6 percent decline in high school graduates since 2010.