Drury Offers Gay Partner Benefits

2007

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Drury University will offer full benefits for partners of gay and lesbian faculty and staff, and it's the first university to do so in the Missouri's third largest city. The private liberal arts schools decided to update its benefits package in line with many other small colleges and universities nationally. Drury's board approved the change Friday, extending the same benefits to gay and lesbian partners as those enjoyed by the spouses of married faculty and staff. Spokesman Bill Noblitt says he isn't aware of any criticism about the decision. Gay partner benefits are not offered by Greene County, the city of Springfield or the state of Missouri. Missouri State University and Evangel University, also in Springfield, don't offer those benefits.