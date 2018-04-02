Drury stops using textbooks for revamped honors program

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Students in Drury University's honors program won't be using textbooks anymore.

The Springfield school recently revamped its program and the changes include getting rid of textbooks.

Program Director Richard Schur says the idea is to encourage students to work more independently and seek their own paths for learning.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the curriculum also was expanded, with students expected to take at least 27 hours of honors courses while completing their primary degree program.

Schur says he hopes the changes will spur growth in the program, perhaps doubling the current enrollment of 60 students.

He says the program is geared toward students with top grades who want to develop research projects. Juniors and seniors must present their projects at academic conferences and other off-campus events.