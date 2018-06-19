Drury Students to Devote Winter Break to Charity

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A dozen Drury University students will spend their winter break working in orphanages and clinics in South Africa.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the students and two professors will leave Friday for Cape Town and return Jan. 16.

They'll stay in homes with South African residents. Many of the children they'll help have been affected by HIV.

Most of the students on the trip have an interest in the medical field. They have all participated in an HIV/AIDS awareness program, and they'll continue that training in South Africa.