Dry Weather Could Increase Fires

COLUMBIA - Extreme heat and a lack of rain over the past three months have not only forced many mid-Missourians indoors. The weather has also turned a lot of green grass brown. It's this brown grass that has Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Protection District worried.

"Things are very dry, things are very tender," said Blomenkamp. "Fire danger increases because of that, the temperatures, and then you throw in fireworks season and we would predict that the natural fires will increase in Boone County over the next couple of weeks."

Blomenkamp also added that there are other factors involved in local fires, which need to be considered. He said it's up to homeowners to do their part.

"Think about all the dead leaves in the yard, surrounded by dead grass. What about all the dead leaves still in gutters? Leave those things unattended and you've got an attic fire."

To learn more about how to prevent natural fires go to Boone County Fire Protection District.