Dry Weather Leads to Wildfire Concerns
COLUMBIA - A large portion of Missouri is facing a high risk of wildfires this fall.
The recent dry weather and high winds means there's more dry fuel on the ground. The wet summer also caused more growth that could burn this fall. Officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation said there is 10 times more dry brush on the ground than normal.
"Everybody knows it's been a long time since we've seen rain. And the conditions are pretty dry," Ann Koenig of the Missouri Department of Conservation said. "We have fairly low humidities, quite a bit of wind, and it's really pretty dry out there."
The highest risk is in southern Missouri, which officials said is experiencing a prolonged drought. But the fires are happening here, too. Crews recently fought a wildfire in mid-Missouri at the Three Creeks Conservation Area in Boone County.
Officials said a campfire started that wildfire. Officials labeled the area an "extremely high fire danger." The wildfire burned about 50 acres of forest.
The top causes of wildfires include deer hunters' campfires and fires started by residents burning yard debris. Many people in the country areas burn their leaves and other yard waste in the fall. This controlled burning can start wildfires when it's windy outside or when safety precautions are not followed.
"Typically, our wildfires start as controlled burns that burn out of control," battalion chief for the Boone County Fire District Gale Blomenkamp said.
The normal Missouri wildfire season is in February and March, but some wildfires do occur this time of year. Blomenkamp says it's not unusual for him to receive 80 calls about fires in a month during wildfire season.
Officials stress safety precautions like leaving 10 feet of space around a fire. They also say it is a good idea to keep water nearby and watch for stray embers.
The recent dry weather and high winds means there's more dry fuel on the ground. The wet summer also caused more growth that could burn this fall. Officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation said there is 10 times more dry brush on the ground than normal.
"Everybody knows it's been a long time since we've seen rain. And the conditions are pretty dry," Ann Koenig of the Missouri Department of Conservation said. "We have fairly low humidities, quite a bit of wind, and it's really pretty dry out there."
The highest risk is in southern Missouri, which officials said is experiencing a prolonged drought. But the fires are happening here, too. Crews recently fought a wildfire in mid-Missouri at the Three Creeks Conservation Area in Boone County.
Officials said a campfire started that wildfire. Officials labeled the area an "extremely high fire danger." The wildfire burned about 50 acres of forest.
The top causes of wildfires include deer hunters' campfires and fires started by residents burning yard debris. Many people in the country areas burn their leaves and other yard waste in the fall. This controlled burning can start wildfires when it's windy outside or when safety precautions are not followed.
"Typically, our wildfires start as controlled burns that burn out of control," battalion chief for the Boone County Fire District Gale Blomenkamp said.
The normal Missouri wildfire season is in February and March, but some wildfires do occur this time of year. Blomenkamp says it's not unusual for him to receive 80 calls about fires in a month during wildfire season.
Officials stress safety precautions like leaving 10 feet of space around a fire. They also say it is a good idea to keep water nearby and watch for stray embers.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - About 30 years since the idea originated, legislators have finally passed about a bill that will connect... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark will kick off the 2018 Lake Race powerboat racing challenge Saturday morning at Bagnell Dam.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- With Gov. Mike Parson taking office Friday, his former position, lieutenant remains vacant with no clear indication of when... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges on Friday against a teenager accused of shooting another person. The incident led to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - With a message of hope for the state, Gov. Mike Parson took the oath of office Friday,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who... More >>
in
BOLIVAR - Cattle farmer, businessman, sheriff, representative, senator, lieutenant governor and now governor. The highest position in the state is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens framed his political career as an outsider. As of 5 p.m. Friday, he is once again... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentences on Friday. “The ability to make wrong... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Hours before he is set to step down, Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – City Manager Mike Matthes presented the 2018 State of the City address Friday. A theme of the address... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Advocates are vowing to take a stand on gun violence, and promote gun safety to their communities. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – A political observer at MU says Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, and the General Assembly, are likely to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will be sworn in as the new Governor of Missouri at 5:30 p.m.... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The New Bloomfield Board of Alderman passed an ordinance Thursday night to allow Holts Summit to provide... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Ameren customers in mid-Missouri will soon see lower natural gas prices. The energy company is changing its natural gas... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring month and April is known as a rainy month. Recall the saying,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Bukowsky Law Firm has one last request for Gov. Eric Greitens during his final hours in office. The... More >>
in