Dryer Causes New Years Day Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire that caused $30,000 in damage on Tuesday.

The fire occurred inside a duplex laundry room at 4507 Rice Rd. Firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene at 2:39 p.m, four minutes after the fire was reported.

The department confirmed residents made it out of the duplex safely, and firefighters put the fire out in 15 minutes.

Investigators confirmed the fire was caused by a dryer in the laundry room, and caused damaged to six rooms inside the duplex.