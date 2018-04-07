Duensing, Repko Lead Twins Past Royals 6-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Brian Duensing pitched eight sharp innings and Jason Repko snapped an 0-for-14 skid and drove in three runs, giving the Minnesota Twins a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday and their first four-game sweep in almost four years.

The four-game win streak is a season best for the Twins, who've been struggling with eight players on the disabled list and were missing two of their best players, Justin Morneau and Denard Span, for the second day in a row.

Duensing gave up six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in his longest outing of the season and avoided becoming the first Twins starter in four years to lose six straight decisions. The

left-hander had five losses and two no-decisions since beating Cleveland on April 23.