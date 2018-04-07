Duensing, Repko Lead Twins Past Royals 6-0

6 years 10 months 1 day ago Sunday, June 05 2011 Jun 5, 2011 Sunday, June 05, 2011 6:55:00 PM CDT June 05, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Brian Duensing pitched eight sharp innings and Jason Repko snapped an 0-for-14 skid and drove in three runs, giving the Minnesota Twins a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday and their first four-game sweep in almost four years.

The four-game win streak is a season best for the Twins, who've been struggling with eight players on the disabled list and were missing two of their best players, Justin Morneau and Denard Span, for the second day in a row.

Duensing gave up six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in his longest outing of the season and avoided becoming the first Twins starter in four years to lose six straight decisions. The
left-hander had five losses and two no-decisions since beating Cleveland on April 23.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 27°
3am 26°
4am 25°
5am 24°