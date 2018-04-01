Duffy, Royals keep Cardinals down 6-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Danny Duffy worked six innings of one-hit ball and Alex Gordon homered to start a breakout three-run seventh for the Kansas City Royals in a 6-0 victory over the suddenly punchless St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

The Royals had just two singles off Shelby Miller (6-5) in a game that had been scoreless before they opened the seventh with four straight hits. Gordon's fifth homer ended a 15-inning scoreless drought and Mike Moustakas capped the rally with a two-run double.

Matt Holliday had two singles and a walk for the Cardinals, who have been shut out in consecutive games and have single-digit hit totals the last four games.

Duffy (3-5) struck out five and walked one, rebounding from consecutive losses in which he surrendered 10 earned runs in 10 innings.