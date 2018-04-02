Duffy throws complete game, Royals beat White Sox 2-1

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Danny Duffy pitched his first complete game to win his eighth straight decision, Cheslor Cuthbert had two hits and drove in a run and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday night.

Duffy (9-1) limited the White Sox to seven singles, struck out six and walked none. He has not lost since June 6 and has a 1.73 ERA in his past five starts. Duffy threw 98 pitches, 71 for strikes.

Cuthbert tripled home Jarrod Dyson in the sixth and is second among AL rookies with 93 hits, 24 multihit games and a .303 batting average. Dyson was initially called out trying to steal second, but the Royals appealed and the call was overturned.

Cuthbert then scored the go-ahead run on Eric Hosmer's single off Carson Fulmer (0-2). Fulmer has an 8.47 ERA in eight relief appearances.