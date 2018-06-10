Duffy throws gem, Hosmer homers, Royals beat Tigers 8-1

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Danny Duffy pitched shutout ball into the eighth and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 on Thursday night.

The Royals lost 13 of 19 to Detroit last year to finish a game behind the Tigers, who have won the past four AL Central titles.

Duffy gave up his first run when Rajai Davis' single scored Jose Iglesias, who led off the inning with a triple. Duffy (2-0) struck out seven and walked two, while allowing seven hits before being replaced by Jason Frasor with no outs in the eighth.

Hosmer, who also homered Wednesday at Cleveland, drove an Alfredo Simon pitch to center with Mike Moustakas aboard in the Royals' three-run third. Moustakas doubled home Alex Gordon with the first run.