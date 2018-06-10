Duncan Homers Twice as Indians Hold Off Royals

Source: The Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Shelley Duncan had a career high five RBIs on a pair of homers into the gusting wind, Asdrubal Cabrera returned to the lineup to drive in two more runs and the Cleveland Indians held off the Kansas City Royals 9-6 on Sunday.

Duncan hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a two-run shot in the eighth for his third career multihomer game. Jason Donald and Jerad Head also had RBIs for the Indians (70-67), who surpassed their win total from last season as they try to keep pace with Detroit in the AL Central.

They began the day 6 1/2 games back in second place. The Tigers played Sunday night.

Jeanmar Gomez (2-2) was effective again in his second start since getting recalled from Triple-A Columbus, allowing six hits and only Mike Moustaksas' RBI groundout in 5 1-3 innings.

