Duncan's Pinch Double Leads Indians Past KC In 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Pinch-hitter Shelley Duncan's RBI double sparked a four-run 10th inning and the surprising Cleveland Indians widened their AL Central lead Monday night with a 7-3 victory over the second-place Kansas City Royals.

Rookie left-hander Tim Collins (1-1) walked Carlos Santana leading off the 10th and Duncan hooked a two-base hit barely fair into the left-field corner. Grady Sizemore, in his second game back from knee surgery, added an RBI single and was 3 for 5 after going 2 for 4 on Sunday in his first game since May 16, 2010.

Joe Smith (1-0) got the victory with 1 1-3 innings of hitless relief as the surging Indians won their fourth in a row.