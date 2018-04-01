Duplex fire on Greensboro produces heavy smoke

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 1403 Greensboro Drive Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, the units observed heavy smoke coming from the duplex.

The fire was located in a back bedroom, but vented through a back window.

There were occupants in the house at the time, but all made it out safely.

Five units from the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire as well as two from Boone County Fire Protection District.

Assistant Fire Marshal Tim Bach determined the fire was caused by a juvenile playing with a lighter and that it originated in a first floor bedroom located in the back of the house.

The total damages are estimated at $45,000.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to include the latest information provided by the Columbia Fire Department.]