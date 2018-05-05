During historic high for hunger, local food bank wins big

Wednesday, October 08 2014
By: Julia Avery, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - With help from people all over the country, The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri won a $60,000 grant.

The grant comes at a critical time, as food insecurity remains at a historic high this fall, with one in seven Americans in need of food assistance, including 12 million children.

An online contest called the Walmart's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign included close to 250 food banks. The campaign gave a $60,000 grant to each of the top 50 food banks with the most online votes.

From Sept. 15 - Oct. 5, supporters generated 4,555 votes for The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Executive Director Patty Kirkpatrick said the support from the local community was incredible, but the interesting thing was the support from other areas as well.

"Actually, we have votes not just from Boone County but from all over our service area because we serve 32 counties," Kirkpatrick said. "I had people emailing me saying we were getting votes from overseas, we were getting votes from people as far away as New York and New Jersey and California."

Kirkpatrick said the money will be split between a pantry in Salsberry, a pantry in Rolla, Buddy packs, and obtaining more food for the food bank to distribute to local pantries.

The Feeding America food banks receiving grants through "Fight Hunger.Spark Change." are:

Food Bank: Feeding South Dakota
City: Sioux Falls, SD
Votes: 13,676

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley
Youngstown, OH
13,061

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK
7,434

Freestore Foodbank
Cincinnati, OH
7,314

Rhode Island Community Food Bank
Providence, RI
7,095

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
Winston-Salem, NC
6,499

River Valley Regional Food Bank
Fort Smith, AR
6,173

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee
Kingsport, TN
6,150

Northern Illinois Food Bank
Geneva, IL
5,795

Weld Food Bank
Greeley, CO
5,527

Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida
Fort Myers, FL
5,483

Kansas Food Bank
Wichita, KS
5,065

Feeding America Southwest Virginia
Salem, VA
4,970

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
Tulsa, OK
4,954

Food Bank of Lincoln
Lincoln, NE
4,856

Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc.
Fort Wayne, IN
4,748

Central Illinois Foodbank, Inc.
Springfield, IL
4,715

Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Cleveland, OH
4,708

God's Pantry Food Bank
Lexington, KY
4,706

CEO's Weinberg Regional Food Bank
Wilkes Barre, PA
4,705

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank
Wichita Falls, TX
4,689

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin
Madison, WI
4,682

Northeast Iowa Food Bank
Waterloo, IA
4,676

Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland
Elizabethtown, KY
4,662

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
Akron, OH
4,645

Mid-Ohio Foodbank
Grove City, OH
4,640

Food Bank of the Albemarle
Elizabeth City, NC
4,639

St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance
Phoenix, AZ
4,600

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
Orlando, FL
4,582

Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties
San Jose, CA
4,571

Lowcountry Food Bank
Charleston, SC
4,565

Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM
4,561

Good Shepherd Food Bank
Auburn, ME
4,560

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri
Columbia, MO
4,555

Chattanooga Area Food Bank
Chattanooga, TN
4,554

East Texas Food Bank
Tyler, TX
4,550

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN
4,544

St. Louis Area Foodbank
Bridgeton, MO
4,518

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
Harrisburg, PA
4,506

Connecticut Food Bank
East Haven, CT
4,489

Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank
Texarkana, AR
4,484

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Verona, VA
4,482

Food Bank of Northern Nevada
McCarran, NV
4,465

Hoosier Hills Food Bank
Bloomington, IN
4,443

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County
Sharon, PA
4,443

Atlanta Community Food Bank
Atlanta, GA
4,441

Greater Berks Food Bank
Reading, PA
4,432

Bay Area Food Bank
Theodore, AL
4,426

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
Maryville, TN
4,415

 

