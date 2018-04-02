DWI Checkpoint on or Near MU Campus

COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri Police Department will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint on or around the University of Missouri Campus the weekend of April 22-24. The Sobriety Checkpoint will start at approximately 11 pm and end at approximately 3 am.

The University of Missouri Police Department wishes to thank the students of the University of Missouri and residents of Columbia in advance for their patience and cooperation during this operation.