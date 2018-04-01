DWI Leads to Mo. Man's Arrest in Cold Case Killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A DWI has led to a Missouri man's arrest in a 23-year-old killing.

The Kansas City Star reported that prosecutors announced Friday that 43-year-old Guy Shannon Jr. of Odessa faces charges of first-degree murder and forcible rape. Prosecutors allege he strangled and assaulted 20-year-old Marcia Lynn Davis of Independence in March 1989.

Shannon became a suspect after his 2010 DWI conviction meant he became a felon and was required to give a DNA sample. That sample eventually tied him to Davis' killing.

She was last was seen leaving the Jackson County Jail where she had visited a friend.

Kansas City police Sgt. Jeffrey L. Downing says Shannon was absent without leave from the Marine Corps when Davis died. No attorney is listed for Shannon in online court records.