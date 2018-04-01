Dying Death Row Inmate Must Stay Imprisoned

POTOSI (AP) - It appears that 47-year-old Brian Kinder will spend his dying days behind bars. Missouri officials have rejected the death row inmate's request to be released from prison and spend his last days with family. Kinder has throat cancer that has spread. He is confined at the Potosi Correctional Center. Kinder was convicted in the 1990 rape and murder of his cousin in Crystal City. Doctors filed the request on his behalf, but the Missouri Probation and Parole Board turned it down without explanation. The victim's daughter told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she objected to Kinder's release when she spoke with a member of the parole board. Kinder told the newspaper he doesn't know how much time he has left.