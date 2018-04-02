Dyson Sends Royals to Scrappy 4-3 Win Over A's

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Jarrod Dyson delivered an infield single with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning Saturday, giving the Kansas City Royals a scrappy 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

The Royals had rallied to tie the game on a sacrifice fly by Eric Hosmer in the seventh, and then loaded the bases on an error and a pair of walks by reliever Ryan Cook.

Dyson, hardly known for his power, showed bunt on his first pitch from Cook (1-2) before hitting a grounder deep behind second base. Shortstop Adam Rosales fielded it cleanly but didn't even bother with a throw as pinch runner Alcides Escobar scored the go-ahead run.

Aaron Crow (6-3) worked the eighth and Greg Holland handled the ninth for his 20th save, wrapping up Kansas City's first win in five tries against Oakland this season.