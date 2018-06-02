E Coli Outbreak Spreads

COLUMBIA - Boone County found the fifth case of E.Coli today.

Geni Alexander, the spokeswomen from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services says all of the five cases consumed unpasteurized milk from the same Howard County farm. The farm has been shut down for several weeks and the investigation is ongoing.

Boone County resident Steve Weston always buys milk once a week. He and his family are used to drinking milk at breakfast. He says the E.Coli cases may not affect his purchasing. "I always buy pasteurized milk or soy milk, that's different types of milk. I trust the store."

Other residents also expressed their worry about the E.Coli cases. "I consume a lot of dairy products because I'm a vegetarian. I know a little about this disease, but I will be more careful when I purchase milk and dairy products." A lady said.

Dr. Scott Schultz,the physician of Providence Urgent Care warns that in addition to unpasteurized milk, unwashed vegetables and fruits may also expose you to the disease. He also says people should take E.Coli seriously, but there's no need to be panic. "Only five to ten percent of victims of this disease might be in critical condition. It will be wise if people go to see the doctor when they feel uncomfortable."

Dr. Schultz also says people interested in purchasing unpasteurized milk may consider home-pasteurization before drinking.

According to a report from the CDC's Journal of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the rate of outbreaks caused by raw milk and products from it was 150 times greater than outbreaks linked to pasteurized milk.