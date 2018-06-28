E.J. Gaines is One of 11 to Sign With Rams

4 years 2 weeks 1 day ago Thursday, June 12 2014 Jun 12, 2014 Thursday, June 12, 2014 6:43:00 PM CDT June 12, 2014 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams announced they have signed all 11 draft picks, including first-rounders Greg Robinson and Aaron Donald.

Working with the rookie salary cap has removed suspense and coach Jeff Fisher has preferred to wait until all picks have agreed to terms before making a group announcement. The deals were announced Tuesday after the team's OTA workout.

Robinson, an offensive lineman, was the second overall pick and Donald, a defensive tackle, was taken 13th overall.

Also signing were defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, running back Tre Mason, safety Maurice Alexander, cornerback E.J. Gaines, quarterback Garrett Gilbert, offensive tackle Mitchell Van Dyk, safety Christian Bryant and center Demetrius Raney.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°