Eagle Foods plant in Seneca to close, costing about 50 jobs

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

SENECA (AP) — The Eagle Family Foods Group plans to close its plant in Seneca, costing more than 50 people their jobs.

The company says the plant will close in June 2018 as part of a company consolidation.

The company sells several specialty foods, including evaporated and condensed milks under the Eagle Brand, Pet, Magnolia and Milnot labels, as well as other food products.

The Joplin Globe reports company president Paul Wagstaff says production from the Seneca plant will move to another plant in El Paso, Texas.

Wagstaff says the decision centered on competitive pressures in milk products.

The Seneca plant has 56 hourly and salaried workers.