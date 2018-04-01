Eagles Club Swoops in for Food Giveaway

"We were on the verge of discontinuing altogether, and the Eagles volunteered this site so we could be indoors," said Associate Minister Collette Stock.

"I called Rev. Jones and we decided to donate our building once a month in the cold weather," explained Eagles President Carolin Kiesling.

So, 22,000 pounds of food were delivered to the Eagles Club in California, where more volunteers helped unload the trucks.

"It went fast today, it took about 30 minutes to unload both trucks," said Clarence Thompson, food bank employee. "When holidays come, people are more friendly and everyone could use a little extra food."

Especially volunteers like Mary Ann Elliot who said, "It helps quite a bit with a large family."

The Ministerial Alliance wants to build a permanent food distribution center in California, although there is no timetable for the proposed project.