Early Dismissal for Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA - Due to excessive heat warnings, Columbia Public Schools will dismiss students in some of its buildings early on Wednesday. All the affected students attend school in buildings without air conditioning.

Jefferson and West Junior High Schools will release students at 11:30 a.m.

Lee, Midway Heights, New Haven, Ridgeway, and Two Mile Prairie elementary schools will release students at 12:30 p.m.

Class will not need to be made up, because the state counts a half-day as a full day for attendance purposes. Schools will serve students lunch before they are sent home.

There are upwards of 3,200 children who go to school in the seven buildings releasing students early.