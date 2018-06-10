Early Easter Adventures

Columbia's Parks and Recreation sponsored an Easter egg hunt at Paquin Towers. Despite the drop in temperatures, the children's spirits were still high.

Most were from local day cares and enjoyed the chilly trip to the park. The children were allowed to find four eggs during the hunt.

"They are only allowed to pick up four eggs. It's just easier for us when we have to actually put the candy in the eggs every year. That way we aren't doing ungodly amounts of eggs," Program Director Sarah Bowman said.

The children were also allowed to decorate their own bags for the hunt.