Early Morning Fire in Columbia Displaces Family

COLUMBIA - Early Monday morning at 1:30 a.m. the Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire report at 601 Hardin Street. Residents of the home woke up to a loud "popping" noise and smoke alarms sounding.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found light to moderate smoke within the house and traced the source to the basement. The fire was extinguished within several minutes using fans to vent smoke from the home. Due to a large amount of stored materials in the basement area, firefighters were on the scene for several hours checking for hidden fire and ensuring the fire was out.

Fire investigators are still working on the source of the fire. Damage estimates are set at $20,000.00.

The residents of the home are staying with local relatives until damages can be repaired.