Early Morning Fire

Veryl and Margie Freese of 1208 Longwell Dr. were preparing for their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday night and went to bed around 11:00 p.m.

They awoke to the sound of fire alarms around 12:34 a.m. and evacuated quickly with their poodle, Nala. Minutes after calling 911, Columbia fire fighters arrived and had the blaze extinguished within 15 minutes.

Significant fire and smoke damage were reported, with the hardest-hit areas being in the basement. The Fresses do have insurance that will cover the loss and will be staying with family until their home becomes livable again.

The Freeses credit their functioning fire alarms for waking them and allowing them to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.

Investigators from the fire department stayed at the home until 3:00 a.m. It was determined that an unknown electrical issue with a small household fan sparked the blaze.

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $60,000.