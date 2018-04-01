Early Morning Jefferson City Shooting Concerns Neighbors

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested three teenagers in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened on the 600 block of Ohio Street Friday morning.



Two people were in the hospital Friday afternoon after being treated for what Jefferson Police Captain Doug Shoemaker said are moderate injuries.



The suspects arrested were 18-year-old Terrance Jackson, 18-year-old Brandon Maresh and 17-year-old Charles L. Roark. Jackson is expected to be charged with felony assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, and stealing of a firearm. Maresh and Roark will likely be charged with the felony charges of assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.



"It's not a common issue," Shoemaker said. "The one thing we want to make clear is that this is not a random type event. All the parties involved knew one another."



Shoemaker said the shooting was over some form of disturbance that took place earlier. Shoemaker would not say what the disturbance was over. He did say the suspects and victims are telling multiple sides of the story.



Tiffany Gorman lives on Ohio Street and said since moving in just a month ago she has seen a lot of what she said was criminal activity, including people walking around intoxicated and wandering around the street looking for drug money. The early morning shots awoke both Gorman and her two-year-old son.



"I heard some arguing and screaming," Gorman said. "And I also heard what sounded like the backfire of a truck, which it was apparently a gunshot."



Gorman said she wants the police to do a better job of monitoring the crime in Jefferson City.