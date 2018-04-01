Early Morning Rollover Accident in Fulton Sends Five to Hospital

FULTON - An early morning rollover accident in Fulton has sent five people to University Hospital, with one being airlifted in critical condition.

The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on west 7th street in Fulton.

The Fulton Police Department, Callaway County paramedics, Callaway County Sheriff's Department, Fulton Fire Department and the Callaway County Fire Department all responded to the accident due to the amount of occupants.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and police did not say if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

We will bring you updates as they become available.