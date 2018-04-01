Early Release For Fort Leonard Wood Personnel

FORT LEONARD WOOD - Fort Leonard Wood will have an early staggered release on Monday, February 13 due to snow.

Supervisors are encouraged to manage early release with the following guidance beginning at 2 p.m. today:

2:00 p.m., personnel who reside 30 miles or more from FLW

2:15 p.m., personnel who reside 20 miles or more from FLW

2:30 p.m., personnel who reside 10 - 20 miles from FLW

2:45 p.m., personnel who reside less than 10 miles from FLW

3:00 p.m., personnel who reside on the installation

Liberal leave policy is in effect.

For current Fort Leonard Wood road conditions and additional Snow and Ice Removal information, call the SNAIR hotline at (573) 563-4141.